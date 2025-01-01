Connect with us

Black Business: Les BBQ Sandwiches owner Les Rhodes, Jr.

Les BBQ Sandwiches owner Les Rhoades, Jr.

Meet Les Rhodes, Jr. owner of Les BBQ Sandwiches. He was born and raised in Texas, and eating BBQ was a family event. The smell of the smoke, music playing, and tasting samples from Grandpa’s smoker. Those are the memories he’ll never forget. Les hopes to deliver the same atmosphere and memorable moments for families, across the country, with their famous Briskets. Les has a deep passion for smoking meats and delivers the great-tasting BBQ to your front door. Visit the website and order and get a discount delivered to your door.

https://lesbbq.com/ Email: Catering@lesbbq.com or 801-613-1586

