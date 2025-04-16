Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Black Business: Powerful Blessed Champions LLC Owner Chesley Shabazz

Published

The Powerful Blessed Champions LLC, CEO and Founder Chesley Shabazz an elite provider of personal protection and event staffing services. They specialize in ensuring the safety of individuals and groups at all types of events, offering highly trained professionals for any security need. In addition to their security services, they have comprehensive training programs, including Texas License to Carry (LTC) and Level 2, 3, and 4 security officer licensing courses. They offer a flexible and comprehensive insurance plan for all these risks across the USA. For more information on their services visit the website.

https://powerfulblessedchampions.com/
Email: pbceliteprotection@gmail.com
214-809-1085, 5801 Marvin D Love Freeway

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Brittney Johnson Brittney Johnson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson is an Emmy-nominated producer with a background in broadcast journalism, public relations, and digital content creation. She graduated from the University of...

6 hours ago
Aaliyah Price Aaliyah Price

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Aaliyah Price

Aaliyah Price is a Research Analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, focusing on data analysis, economics, and finance. She specializes in Python,...

1 day ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Lawan Law Group, LLC CEO Ummi Lawan

Do you know beyond a shadow of a doubt what would happen legally and financially to you, to your loved ones, your money and...

1 day ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Thomas Financial CEO/Founder Dr. Rosie Thomas

Your Tax Experts for Personal and Business Taxes. They have a Professional Team that has learned from their customer’s feedback. Rosie has over 15...

3 days ago
Advertisement