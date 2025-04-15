Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Aaliyah Price

Published

Aaliyah Price
Aaliyah Price

Aaliyah Price is a Research Analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, focusing on data analysis, economics, and finance. She specializes in Python, Power BI, and CRM tools, leading efforts on economic inclusion, small business credit trends, and workforce data. Aaliyah previously worked as a Financial Analyst Student with the Memphis Grizzlies, where she contributed to financial strategy. Her work centers on providing actionable insights to support economic mobility and inclusion, with a strong background in research and policy development to foster sustainable growth.

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Lawan Law Group, LLC CEO Ummi Lawan

Do you know beyond a shadow of a doubt what would happen legally and financially to you, to your loved ones, your money and...

7 hours ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Shaundra Daily

Dr. Shaundra “Shani B.” Daily is the Cue Family Professor of the Practice in Electrical and Computer Engineering at Duke University. Her research focuses...

1 day ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lashanna Lintamo

Lashanna Lintamo, also known as “The Fashion Welder,” is a certified welder, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer based in Northern California. She...

2 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Catina Burkett

Catina Burkett is a licensed clinical social worker and autism advocate based in Columbia, South Carolina. Diagnosed with autism in 2018, she raises awareness...

3 days ago
Advertisement