Superb Woman: Aaliyah Price

Aaliyah Price is a Research Analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, focusing on data analysis, economics, and finance. She specializes in Python, Power BI, and CRM tools, leading efforts on economic inclusion, small business credit trends, and workforce data. Aaliyah previously worked as a Financial Analyst Student with the Memphis Grizzlies, where she contributed to financial strategy. Her work centers on providing actionable insights to support economic mobility and inclusion, with a strong background in research and policy development to foster sustainable growth.
