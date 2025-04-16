Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson is an Emmy-nominated producer with a background in broadcast journalism, public relations, and digital content creation. She graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in African American Studies and Marketing. Brittney has worked at WFAA and WTOC-TV, where she created, wrote, and produced lifestyle shows, coordinated guests, and contributed to live broadcasts. She is passionate about sports, lifestyle, and entertainment media and enjoys film production, traveling, and community volunteer work. Brittney also founded a non-profit for young creatives.

