Black Business: Hearts of Light Counseling & Consulting, Owner Angel Shaw

Hearts of Light is a virtual practice offering therapy, coaching, and LPC-associate supervision across Texas. Their services include life coaching for individuals and couples facing communication issues, intimacy struggles, divorce, grief, stress, and life transitions. We also host workshops, seminars, and presentations for businesses, church communities, and organizations on stress management, emotional resilience, and relationship wellness, equipping participants with practical tools for lasting growth. Visit the website for more information.

www.heartsoflightcc.com
469-640-0392, 675 Town Square Blvd Building 1A, Garland
email: angel@heartsoflightcc.com

