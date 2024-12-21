Superb Woman: Kala Garner

Kala Garner

Kala Garner is a beauty and lifestyle blogger, co-founder of Betterness Box and I Define Me Tour; which was created to encourage women of color to embrace, celebrate, and share their beauty/hair journeys in an intimate setting. She has served in several position of leadership at Verizon, as a Chief Strategy Officer for The DEI Gurus LLC, Network Engineer for Verizon Wireless, English Teacher in the Sudan, and Human Resources Coordinator at Wave House. Kala received her AA Degree in Liberal Studies at American River College and her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and Africana Studies at San Diego State University. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she is a servant leader and co-owns SimplyBetterCo, LLP, offering subscription and custom gift box services via BetternessBox.com.