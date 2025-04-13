Superb Woman: Lashanna Lintamo

Lashanna Lintamo, also known as “The Fashion Welder,” is a certified welder, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer based in Northern California. She founded Ingraham, a brand that’s transforming workwear for women in welding with stylish and functional designs. Inspired by her family legacy—her grandfather was a self-taught welder during World War II, and her great-grandmother a “Rosie the Riveter”—Lashanna combines her love for fashion and welding to create a bold statement in the industry. She graduated from Yuba College and has worked on major projects like the Golden One Center and the Sacramento Valley train station. Lashanna is proving that welding isn’t just about sparks—it’s about making a statement.