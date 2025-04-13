Superb Woman: Lashanna Lintamo

Lashanna Lintamo, also known as “The Fashion Welder,” is a certified welder, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer based in Northern California. She founded Ingraham, a brand that’s transforming workwear for women in welding with stylish and functional designs. Inspired by her family legacy—her grandfather was a self-taught welder during World War II, and her great-grandmother a “Rosie the Riveter”—Lashanna combines her love for fashion and welding to create a bold statement in the industry. She graduated from Yuba College and has worked on major projects like the Golden One Center and the Sacramento Valley train station. Lashanna is proving that welding isn’t just about sparks—it’s about making a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Catina Burkett is a licensed clinical social worker and autism advocate based in Columbia, South Carolina. Diagnosed with autism in 2018, she raises awareness...
Superb Woman
Tabitha Brown is an actress, author, and social media personality known for her authenticity, positivity, and commitment to self-care. She promotes a healthy, plant-based...
Superb Woman
Patricia Adams-Williams is the founder and CEO of American Care Academy and the American Care Foundation, with over 20 years of experience in business...
Superb Woman
Erica Terry Derryck is the Vice President of Communications for Intuit’s Global Business Solutions Group, leading product, brand, and internal communications for QuickBooks. She...