Black Business: Lawan Law Group, LLC CEO Ummi Lawan

Do you know beyond a shadow of a doubt what would happen legally and financially to you, to your loved ones, your money and everything else you care about if something unexpected happened to you? At the Lawan Law Group their services include Estate Planning, Kids Protection Planning, Creative Business Counselling, and Asset Protection Planning. Parents It’s time to ask yourself two questions. Do you know what would happen to your children if something happened to you? And would your loved ones have immediate protected access to your money? If you don’t know the answers to these questions, it’s time to take your estate planning into your own hands. Lawan can assist you in planning for the legacy you will leave for your family. Visit the website to learn more.

https://lawanlawgroup.com/ (469) 382-7544, email: support@lawanlawgroup.com
DALLAS OFFICE: 9330 LBJ Freeway, Ste 900 Dallas, TX 75243 MANSFIELD OFFICE: 3540 E Broad St., Ste 120-378 Mansfield, TX 76063″

