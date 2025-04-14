Superb Woman: Dr. Shaundra Daily

Dr. Shaundra “Shani B.” Daily is the Cue Family Professor of the Practice in Electrical and Computer Engineering at Duke University. Her research focuses on sociotechnical systems, examining how people, technology, and social structures interact to improve STEM participation. She designs technologies that support emotional development and learning while building programs that foster success in STEM. Previously, she was a tenured associate professor at the University of Florida and held leadership roles at Clemson University. With more than $40M in research funding, her work has been featured in USA Today, Forbes, and NPR.