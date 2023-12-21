Hopeful Holidays: Meaningful Gifts for Grieving Loved Ones

This time of year is supposed to bring good food, good vibes, and all the other stuff in Christmas movies and Hallmark cards. But for those going through tough times or coping with the loss of a loved one, the holidays could feel more like festivities they aren’t ready to be a part of. Fortunately, they have someone who cares enough to offer them support when needed most, and we’ve got some suggestions to help you do just that. Here are some of the most meaningful gifts for grieving loved ones.

Memorial Blanket

Few things compare to snuggling up with a warm, cozy blanket. With a memorial blanket, loved ones can wrap up in comforting memories too.

The blanket (or quilt) can be customized with pictures, quotes, and even fabrics worn by the deceased, serving as a physical representation of connection and continuity with the dearly departed. This is a great gift to uplift loved ones when the silence gets too loud and they feel in need of a warm hug.

Custom Jewelry

Custom memorial jewelry is timeless. Often personalized with elements like special dates, engraved initials, birthstones, or even a small amount of the loved one’s ashes, memorial jewelry holds immense emotional value and offers a sense of closeness as a unique and intimate keepsake.

Sacred Memory Book

A memory book is a special gift for those dealing with loss. It’s kind of like a storybook where friends and family can add cherished moments, photos, and stories of their favorite times together, and flipping through its pages will feel like a trip down memory lane. It’s more than a book; it’s a way to keep their spirit alive and a treasure that can be passed down for generations to come.

Want to take it a step further? Make it a gift set by including a grief coping book or guided grief journal to help your loved one better process their emotions. They may not use these right away, but they’ll truly appreciate you for them.

Music or Audiobook Subscription

One of the best ways to unwind and tune out the noise from the rest of the world is to pop in your earbuds and get lost in the feel-good noise.

We know how soothing and mood-lifting music can be for the soul, and audiobooks are a great way to get lost in a good story and journey away from reality for a bit. Gifting a music or audiobook subscription will be like sending them love through soundwaves.

Spa or Wellness Retreat

This is the perfect gift for those who need a little more than a headspace getaway. To be able to hit pause on life’s chaos and focus solely on self-care is a godsend in a time of grief. That’s the gift of a spa or wellness retreat; it’s a chance to breathe, recharge, and disconnect from the weight of emotions. Plus, many of these retreats are nestled in nature or have peaceful surroundings, which can be incredibly healing on its own.

Meal Delivery Service

When going through a rough time, simple tasks like cooking can feel daunting and overwhelming. That’s where a subscription to a meal delivery service comes in as one of the most convenient gifts. Instead of having to worry about what to cook, meal prep, or getting groceries, a box arrives at their door with ready-to-make meals. This will take a huge weight off of their shoulders and also be a helping hand in the kitchen (especially if others rely on them for meals). Allow your loved one to focus on healing without the added hassle of figuring out what’s for dinner.

Personalized Gift Basket

As common as it is, you really can’t go wrong with a personalized gift basket. Pre-made baskets are cute and convenient, no doubt, but customizing them for the recipient gives that extra personal touch.

Fill the basket with things your loved one will enjoy, like personal care items, soothing herbal teas, aromatherapy, or their favorite comfort snacks. Add a heartfelt message to make it extra special.

Online Course or Workshop

When life feels heavy, give the gift of positive focus by enrolling a loved one in an online course or workshop related to their hobbies or interests.

Adding this to their routine will feel like a breath of fresh air, nudging them to look forward to something beyond grief. They’ll be exposed to something intriguing while learning a new skill and enjoying a mental escape.

Planting a Tree

This holiday season, grow new memories by planting a tree together. This is a beautiful way to honor the deceased, as it can serve as a living memorial and a place to sit and feel close to them. You could also start a tribute garden blooming with their favorite flowers and even add a memorial stone. Watering the tree or tending to the flowers will always feel like a moment of connection and nurturing a legacy.

These gifts are intended to offer support to grieving loved ones and provide meaningful ways to honor lost lives. They can all be found in specialty stores, online platforms, or by arranging personalized experiences. Remember, the most important thing is the thought behind the gesture. Being there in support of your loved one is ultimately the best gift to give.