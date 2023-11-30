Connect with us

Registration opens for 25th Annual Christmas in the Park

S.M. Wright Foundation encourages families to register for Bikes, Toys, Beds, Coats, Shoes and Food

Published

There’s always a packed house for Christmas in the Park.
Photo: SM Wright Foundation

Registration for the 25th Annual S. M. Wright Foundation Christmas in the Park opened on Tuesday and runs through December 14 for Dallas families to participate in this year’s holiday giveaway.

The annual event provides registered families with bicycles, toys, beds, coats, and shoes; and provides food for the family over the school winter break. Families are encouraged to sign up during the registration period to be included in the event.

Parents and individuals registering for the event will need to bring the following information: proof of ID, proof of resdence (utility bill), meet federal poverty guidelines (payroll stub if employed or register as unemployed), and birth certificates for each child living in the home.

For the past 25 years, the S.M. Wright Foundation has hosted the event to help families needing help for the holiday season. Christmas in the Park started with less than 100 children participating in the event held at People’s Missionary Baptist Church.

Today the event has outgrown the church and helps tens of thousands each year at the Fair Park Automobile Building. This year’s event will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE & WHEN:

Registration will be held at: People’s Missionary Baptist Church
3119 Pine Street Dallas, Texas 75215
Helpline Number: (214) 565- 9136
Email: info@smwrightfoun- dation.org

Registration Hours:

Tuesday, November 28 – November 30 from 9:30a.m. to 2p.m.
Saturday, December 2 from 9:30a.m. to 2p.m.
Tuesday, December 5 – Thursday, December 7 from 9:30a.m. to 2p.m.
Saturday, December 9 from 9:30a.m. to 2p.m.
Tuesday, December 12 – Thursday, December 14 from 9:30a.m. to 2p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information, visit the website at www.christmasatfairpark.com or contact Winsor Barbee of The Marketing Collaborative by email at wbarbee@themarketingcollaborative.com or call 214-938-4211.

