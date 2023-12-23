Big Mama Said: “CHRISTMAS GIVE” is the Super Bowl of giving

By Terry Allen

As I opened the front door of the home my grandfather built by his own hands, Big Mama shared her standard holiday message.

She shouted, “Christmas Give”!

The chant was more than a greeting; I could see her eyes sparkling, and her smile radiated from across the room. Curious, I asked her, “What do you want for Christmas, Big Mama?”

She paused, glanced at the Bible on her bureau, and said, “Honey, God has given me all these years on this Earth, so all I need is for my family to gather, praise God, and love each other.”

We both shouted “Amen” and laughed out loud before she playfully added, “Now baby boy, what did you get me?”

Every family member who entered the door received that famous “Christmas Give” greeting. Big Mama defined it as the spirit of giving without expecting in return—a celebration of happiness derived from witnessing joy in others, a selfless act of discarding the meaningless and emphasizing true values.

If I were to shape my life around Big Mama’s mantra, “Christmas Give,” I’d count the blessings of genuine connections and authentic care. Although Big Mama took her wings in 2003 at 97, she left a legacy of a healthy heart, a passion for forgiveness, and an attitude of gratitude. This embodies the essence of “Christmas Give,” a spirit that fills my heart with grace, joy, and newfound renewal.

Addressing the popular argument against Christmas giving, consider this: Christmas is the Super Bowl of giving, not because it’s the only time we give, but because it’s the culmination, the grand finale.

Much like sports’ enthusiasts who attend games all year long but wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl, Christmas is the pinnacle of generosity—a time when we amplify our giving to express love, joy, and shared humanity.

Giving at Christmas matters because it transcends routine; it becomes a collective, joyous effort to celebrate the season of selfless love and meaningful connections.

My Big Mama’s Baby Boy Hot Sauce is my Christmas give! Am I right? Email me at terryallenpr@gmail.com Let me know what you are doing for Christmas Give.

Terry Allen is an NABJ award- winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional and founder of the charity – Vice President at FocusPR, Founder of City Men Cook and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org