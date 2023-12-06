Top 5 ways to avoid holiday season scams

By Aswad Walker

Tis the season, unfortunately, for holiday season scammers.

For many, the holiday season brings with it thoughts of good cheer. But for others, their focus turns to getting over on their neighbors by way of scams.

Yes, as we enter the 2023 holiday season, Texans need to remain vigilant against folk who couldn’t care less about giving because they’re all about receiving, or rather stealing, your stuff and mine.

In other words, while you’re out and about, getting your shop on, looking for a good deal or two, make sure to add to your Christmas list a reminder for you to be aware of aggressive and deceptive scams designed by criminals to steal your money and personal information.

And because the old adage, “It takes a criminal to know a criminal,” is true, we would do well to heed the advice of the FBI, an institution literally founded by the biggest criminal to perpetrate frauds, deceit and assassinations upon Black people – J. Edgar Hoover. Don’t get me started on the never-ending laundry list of crimes committed by the FBI’s COINTELPRO upon Blackfolk, Latinx folk, Indigenous folk, anti-war folk, women’s rights folk… but predominantly Blackfolk.

You get the point. If anyone knows about crime, it’s mos def the criminal enterprise known as the FBI (the fact that MAGA white nationalists are attacking the FBI, one of the most white nationalist-loving institutions this country has, tells you how crazy the times are in which we’re living). But back to the issue at hand. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Texas residents lost over $763 million to fraudsters in 2022, including nearly $20 million in phishing and non-delivery scams.

This year, FBI Houston wants Texas Gulf Coast shoppers to enjoy a scam-free holiday season by heeding the following tips:

Use the tips here to avoid being a holiday season scam victim.

Buyers Beware

Criminals frequently offer too-good-to-be-true deals via phishing emails, text messages, and online surveys designed to steal personal information. Bottom line: if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is!

Stay clear of unfamiliar sites offering unrealistic discounts on brand-name merchandise. Consumers should also remain skeptical of social media posts offering special deals, vouchers, or gift cards. These scams frequently lead consumers to online surveys designed to steal personal information. Before you click on a social media advertisement or provide credit card information, check the legitimacy of the website through independent research. Without practicing vigilance, shoppers may end up paying for an item, giving away personal information, and receive nothing in return except a compromised identity.

Sellers, Stay Alert

Keep an eye out for buyers who want items shipped before they will send payment, especially if those buyers use one name when communicating and another name or business for payment purposes. Also, buyers who receive your merchandise and ask for a refund, but do not send the original merchandise back may be part of a larger fraud scheme.

Steer Clear of Charity Scams

Unscrupulous criminals capitalize on charity-related fraud during the holidays since they know kind-hearted individuals seek to donate to those less fortunate. If I’m not mistaken, the dude who occupied 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue before President Biden was literally found guilty of pocketing money he raised in the name of various charities. Unscrupulous, indeed. But criminals will “criminal,” especially during this time of year, using phone calls, email campaigns, and fake websites to solicit on behalf of fraudulent charities. Scammers target people who want to donate to charity, then hoard well-intentioned donations while those most in need never see a dime.

Five Scam-Blocking Steps

Beyond those listed above, here are five actions you can take to avoid holiday fraud schemes: