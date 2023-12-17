25th ANNUAL CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK GIVEAWAY SET FOR SATURDAY AT FAIR PARK DALLAS AUTOMOBILE BUILDING

S.M. Wright Foundation Is Prepared For Their Biggest Giveaway Ever With Toyland, Bicycles, Skechers™ Shoes, Burlington™ Coats, 250 Thousand Pounds of Groceries, Wheel of Fortune Appliances & Furniture and More!

WHAT:

The S.M. Wright Foundation will host their 25th Annual Christmas in the Park giveaway this Saturday, December 16th at the Fair Park Dallas Automobile Building with doors opening at 8:30am. This year’s holiday giveaway marks the foundation’s biggest giveaway ever with more than 25,000 children, seniors, and unhoused individuals and families registered to participate. The Automobile Building has been transformed into a holiday winter wonderland with a 50-foot Christmas tree, nutcrackers, candy canes and featuring visit from Santa Claus.

Participants will be treated to selection of holiday gifts from Toyland, Bike World, Skechers™ shoes, Burlington™ coats and more. Families will get the chance to play Wheel Of Fortune to win new appliances and furniture for their home. Each family attending will also receive a two-week supply of fresh groceries so there is food in the kitchen to eat during the academic winter break.

“This year is a very special year for Christmas in the Park as we celebrate 25 years of spreading joy to disadvantaged and unhoused families during the holiday season,” say Reverend S.M. Wright II, Co-Founder & President and Pastor of People’s Missionary Baptist Church. “This year we have had more families than ever register to participate over the past two weeks. Families are struggling and need help. We just want to be a blessing and give them some holiday cheer.”

WHEN & WHERE:

Saturday, December 16, 2023, starting at 8:30am. Participant Lines start at 7am

Fair Park Dallas Automobile Building

3809 Grand Avenue

Dallas, Texas 75210

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

More information about Christmas in the Park and the S.M. Wright Foundation is available online at www.christmasatfairpark.com and www.smwrightfoundation.org or by calling Winsor Barbee at The Marketing Collaborative at 212-920-9147.