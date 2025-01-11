Black Business: The Cookout Kitchen

Their food truck roams the streets of Dallas-Ft. Worth, bringing our delicious dishes to different neighborhoods. Stay tuned for their weekly schedule updates and don’t miss out on a chance to savor mouthwatering creations. Indulge in the flavors of the South with The Cookout Kitchen. Serving up authentic Southern cuisine, they bring a taste of tradition to the streets of Dallas-Ft. Worth. Join them to experience a culinary journey like no other. Follow Cookout Kitchen for updates on our upcoming events and locations. Visit the website to get the location of the food truck.

https://www.thecookoutkitchen.biz/ 432-955-7977

Email: thecookoutkitchen@gmail.com