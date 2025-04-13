Black Business: Hardeman’s Bar-B-Que and Soul-Food

Experience southern comfort food at its finest, step into Hardeman’s, where the rich aromas of slow-smoked meats and soulful seasonings welcome you home. Their time-honored recipes and tender, fall-off-the-bone barbecue are served alongside made-from-scratch sides that will warm your heart and satisfy your deepest cravings. Nestled in the heart of Dallas, TX, Hardeman’s Bar-B-Que & Catering exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering homestyle favorites, it’s the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Visit the website for the full menu and locations or just stop by. The Chester Field Hardeman descendants still run the businesses.

https://hardemansbarbquesoulfood.toast.site/

(214) 388-5252 6931 Scyene Rd, Dallas, TX 75227