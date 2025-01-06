Superb Woman: Irish S. Burch

Irish S. Burch is the President and CEO of Dallas Children’s Advocacy. She has been the Director of Culture and Human Resources for the Alliance for Children, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives for Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, Chief Partner Relations Officer for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, and as a Child Protective Services Specialist and Child Care Licensing Abuse and Neglect Investigator for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Irish received her Bachelor of Applied Science, with an emphasis in Psychology and Counseling from East Texas A&M University. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Irish is committed to youth, community service, and social action.
