Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Debra Vines

Published

Debra Vines is the Founder and CEO of The Answer Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families affected by autism and developmental disorders. A graduate of Triton College, Debra founded the organization after her son’s autism diagnosis to provide vital resources, education, and advocacy. Based in Illinois, The Answer Inc. offers workshops, support groups, and community programs to help families navigate healthcare and education. As a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate, Debra is passionate about improving access to essential services and empowering underserved communities. Hailing from Opelika, Alabama, her work aims to create lasting change for individuals with autism and their families.

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Crystal I Berger

Crystal I. Berger is the Founder & CEO of EBO and Vettify™, pioneering AI-powered media booking automation. With more than a decade of experience...

2 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jessica Turner

Jessica Turner is a Dallas-based photographer and photo art director with more than 10 years of experience. She holds a BFA in Commercial Photography...

3 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ariane (Ari) Badjo

Ariane (Ari) Badjo is a dedicated professional in the private aviation industry, serving as the Charter Sales Coordinator and Client Services Supervisor at GrandView...

4 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Asani’ Lewis

Asani Lewis is a dynamic and driven professional, currently serving as a Personal Banker at Frost Bank, where she blends her expertise in marketing...

5 days ago
Advertisement