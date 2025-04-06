Superb Woman: Debra Vines

Debra Vines is the Founder and CEO of The Answer Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families affected by autism and developmental disorders. A graduate of Triton College, Debra founded the organization after her son’s autism diagnosis to provide vital resources, education, and advocacy. Based in Illinois, The Answer Inc. offers workshops, support groups, and community programs to help families navigate healthcare and education. As a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate, Debra is passionate about improving access to essential services and empowering underserved communities. Hailing from Opelika, Alabama, her work aims to create lasting change for individuals with autism and their families.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Crystal I. Berger is the Founder & CEO of EBO and Vettify™, pioneering AI-powered media booking automation. With more than a decade of experience...
Superb Woman
Jessica Turner is a Dallas-based photographer and photo art director with more than 10 years of experience. She holds a BFA in Commercial Photography...
Superb Woman
Ariane (Ari) Badjo is a dedicated professional in the private aviation industry, serving as the Charter Sales Coordinator and Client Services Supervisor at GrandView...
Superb Woman
Asani Lewis is a dynamic and driven professional, currently serving as a Personal Banker at Frost Bank, where she blends her expertise in marketing...