Superb Woman: Debra Vines

Debra Vines is the Founder and CEO of The Answer Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families affected by autism and developmental disorders. A graduate of Triton College, Debra founded the organization after her son’s autism diagnosis to provide vital resources, education, and advocacy. Based in Illinois, The Answer Inc. offers workshops, support groups, and community programs to help families navigate healthcare and education. As a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate, Debra is passionate about improving access to essential services and empowering underserved communities. Hailing from Opelika, Alabama, her work aims to create lasting change for individuals with autism and their families.