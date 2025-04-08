Superb Woman: Raven Nicole Barnes

Raven Nicole Barnes is a Dallas-based author, entrepreneur, and creative arts specialist. As Vice President of The Confidence Group, she has excelled for over 20 years. She has authored 50+ books, including 15 children’s books focused on values like honesty and kindness. Raven began writing to instill strong character in her children and now empowers youth through social-emotional learning programs. She attended the University of Arizona Global Campus and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Her work has earned widespread recognition. Through her writing and advocacy, Raven inspires young minds and fosters positive growth.