Superb Woman: Raven Nicole Barnes

Raven Nicole Barnes is a Dallas-based author, entrepreneur, and creative arts specialist. As Vice President of The Confidence Group, she has excelled for over 20 years. She has authored 50+ books, including 15 children’s books focused on values like honesty and kindness. Raven began writing to instill strong character in her children and now empowers youth through social-emotional learning programs. She attended the University of Arizona Global Campus and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Her work has earned widespread recognition. Through her writing and advocacy, Raven inspires young minds and fosters positive growth.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Egypt Sherrod is a real estate broker, TV host, and author, known for Married to Real Estate and Property Virgins on HGTV. With more...
Superb Woman
Debra Vines is the Founder and CEO of The Answer Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families affected by autism and developmental disorders. A...
Superb Woman
Crystal I. Berger is the Founder & CEO of EBO and Vettify™, pioneering AI-powered media booking automation. With more than a decade of experience...
Superb Woman
Jessica Turner is a Dallas-based photographer and photo art director with more than 10 years of experience. She holds a BFA in Commercial Photography...