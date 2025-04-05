Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Crystal I Berger

Published

Crystal I. Berger is the Founder & CEO of EBO and Vettify™, pioneering AI-powered media booking automation. With more than a decade of experience as a Senior Producer at FOX News, she managed 140,000+ bookings and conducted high-profile interviews with icons like Simone Biles, Kelly Rowland, and John C. Maxwell. Crystal is dedicated to mentorship and empowering underrepresented voices, believing in the transformative power of storytelling. A graduate of the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, where she was a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Crystal also attended the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland.

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jessica Turner

Jessica Turner is a Dallas-based photographer and photo art director with more than 10 years of experience. She holds a BFA in Commercial Photography...

1 day ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ariane (Ari) Badjo

Ariane (Ari) Badjo is a dedicated professional in the private aviation industry, serving as the Charter Sales Coordinator and Client Services Supervisor at GrandView...

2 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Asani’ Lewis

Asani Lewis is a dynamic and driven professional, currently serving as a Personal Banker at Frost Bank, where she blends her expertise in marketing...

3 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Patrice Angwenyi

Patrice Angwenyi, a Fort Worth native, is the co-founder of HustleBlendz®, a specialty coffee shop specializing in cold brews. She is also the author...

4 days ago
Advertisement