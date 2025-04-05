Superb Woman: Crystal I Berger

Crystal I. Berger is the Founder & CEO of EBO and Vettify™, pioneering AI-powered media booking automation. With more than a decade of experience as a Senior Producer at FOX News, she managed 140,000+ bookings and conducted high-profile interviews with icons like Simone Biles, Kelly Rowland, and John C. Maxwell. Crystal is dedicated to mentorship and empowering underrepresented voices, believing in the transformative power of storytelling. A graduate of the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, where she was a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Crystal also attended the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland.
