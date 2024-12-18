Connect with us

Black Business: Izzy & Liv, Founder Nicole W. Brown

MsKeshun Lynn
MsKeshun Lynn

Meet Nicole W. Brown and I am the founder and CEO of Izzy & Liv. She keeps a low profile, quietly working hard behind the scenes. People ask, “Why did you create Izzy & Liv?”. “Over 20 years ago I found myself searching for websites for Black women.” There were only a few and a void to fill so she decided to create it herself. In 2003, I launched a community website for women of color called Mahogany Butterfly (MaBu). In 2014, Izzy & Liv the company was born. Visit the website and your very own Brown Sugar Box.

https://www.izzyandliv.com/ support@izzyandliv.com

