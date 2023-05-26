Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Charlie James Horton (October 13, 1946 – May 20, 2023)

Published

Charlie James Horton was born on October 13, 1946, to Emmitt and Willie Mae Horton in Bossier City, Louisiana.

On May 20, 2023, he ascended to be with the Lord and joined his mother and father (Emmitt and Willie Mae Horton), his grandparents (Ben and Caldonia Washington (Big Pappa and Big Mamma), Willie and Mary Jones (Big Daddy and Little Mamma), three sisters Mary Payne, Jerrilean Harris, and LaVerne Moore and one nephew Ryan Washington.

He knew and loved the Lord and accepted Christ at an early age at Bossier Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. C. L. Pennywell in Bossier City, Louisiana.

After dating for a long time, on October 11, 2000, he married Joyce McCurtis, the love of his life. To that union he gained two daughters Janel McCurtis and Melanie Horton. Charlie lived a full life and was loved by family and friends all over Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. He was cherished by family and friends alike. He served in the US Army for three years, where he spent years in Germany and other countries.

He became a businessman and owned several businesses. He also went back to his old high school and put together an honorary event for all of his old teachers and staff of Mitchell High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. It was an awesome event and well attended and appreciated by all who attended, it had never been done before. Charlie was cherished by his family and helped wherever he could, bought his mother her first home, helped Bobbye, Robin, and JH move to Dallas and provided a residence until they started to work, also help many families and kids in his neighborhood in Dallas. He had a giving heart and loved people. Charlie enjoyed and sponsored many family gatherings and celebrations. He was always there helping cook for the Family Reunions when he was healthy and was always the one who keep everything fun and funny with his jokes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Precious memories will be cherished by his children, Ulander Shae Pettiway Holloway (Robert) of Shreveport, LA, Yolanda White of Denver, CO, Janel McCurtis of Cedar Hill, TX and Melanie Horton Lyken (Daison) of Grand Prairie, TX; nine grandchildren; four siblings, Bobbye Isom (Carl) of Red Oak, TX, Robin Brown (Steve) of Mesquite, TX, John Henry Stephenson (JH) of Bossier City, LA and Kennedy Moore (Jean) of Bossier City, LA; one Brother-in-law, Chris Harris (Jerri) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Kiry Sidney Robertson Kiry Sidney Robertson

Obits

Kiry Sidney Robertson (January 12, 1991 – April 13, 2023)

Kiry Sidney Robertson age 32, was born January 12, 1991, to Jacqueline M Robertson and Sidney A Johnson in Donaldsonville La. He departed this...

May 8, 2023
Erica Jeffery Erica Jeffery

Obits

Erica Jeffery (February 23, 1955 – April 18, 2023)

Ms. Erica “Dee Dee” Jeffery was born on Feb 23, 1972 in Cooper, TX to Themla and Robert Jeffery Sr. She attended school in...

May 5, 2023
Jearldene Anderson Jearldene Anderson

Obits

Jearldene Anderson (July 4, 1945 ~ April 29, 2023)

Jearldene Bishop Anderson was born on July 4th, 1945, to Judge Jr. and Bennie Pegues Bishop. Jearldene attended Longview Public Schools and graduated from...

May 4, 2023
Kendal James Kendal James

Obits

Kendal James (September 5, 1974 ~ April 9, 2023)

Kendal LaJuan James, 48, transitioned Sunday, April 9, 2023. Kendal was born on September 5, 1974 in Denton, Texas, to  Robert Lee James Jr....

May 3, 2023
Advertisement