Charlie James Horton (October 13, 1946 – May 20, 2023)

Charlie James Horton was born on October 13, 1946, to Emmitt and Willie Mae Horton in Bossier City, Louisiana.

On May 20, 2023, he ascended to be with the Lord and joined his mother and father (Emmitt and Willie Mae Horton), his grandparents (Ben and Caldonia Washington (Big Pappa and Big Mamma), Willie and Mary Jones (Big Daddy and Little Mamma), three sisters Mary Payne, Jerrilean Harris, and LaVerne Moore and one nephew Ryan Washington.

He knew and loved the Lord and accepted Christ at an early age at Bossier Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. C. L. Pennywell in Bossier City, Louisiana.

After dating for a long time, on October 11, 2000, he married Joyce McCurtis, the love of his life. To that union he gained two daughters Janel McCurtis and Melanie Horton. Charlie lived a full life and was loved by family and friends all over Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. He was cherished by family and friends alike. He served in the US Army for three years, where he spent years in Germany and other countries.

He became a businessman and owned several businesses. He also went back to his old high school and put together an honorary event for all of his old teachers and staff of Mitchell High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. It was an awesome event and well attended and appreciated by all who attended, it had never been done before. Charlie was cherished by his family and helped wherever he could, bought his mother her first home, helped Bobbye, Robin, and JH move to Dallas and provided a residence until they started to work, also help many families and kids in his neighborhood in Dallas. He had a giving heart and loved people. Charlie enjoyed and sponsored many family gatherings and celebrations. He was always there helping cook for the Family Reunions when he was healthy and was always the one who keep everything fun and funny with his jokes.

Precious memories will be cherished by his children, Ulander Shae Pettiway Holloway (Robert) of Shreveport, LA, Yolanda White of Denver, CO, Janel McCurtis of Cedar Hill, TX and Melanie Horton Lyken (Daison) of Grand Prairie, TX; nine grandchildren; four siblings, Bobbye Isom (Carl) of Red Oak, TX, Robin Brown (Steve) of Mesquite, TX, John Henry Stephenson (JH) of Bossier City, LA and Kennedy Moore (Jean) of Bossier City, LA; one Brother-in-law, Chris Harris (Jerri) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.