Kiry Sidney Robertson (January 12, 1991 – April 13, 2023)

Kiry Sidney Robertson

Kiry Sidney Robertson age 32, born January 12 ,1991 to Jacqueline M Robertson and Sidney A Johnson in Donaldsonville La. 

He departed this life on Thursday April 13,2023. He leaves to cherish memories of his mother Jacqueline Robertson, his Father Sidney Johnson. 

Three kids Lil Kiry, Mia (Fatima) & Nova Robertson. 

Siblings Monique Wesley (Kenneth) Sheshanda Webb (Caronell) Deshanda Barrow (Kendrick) Tanya Fabre and Jovonte Robertson (Emily). Maternal Grandmother Lucille Patterson. Companion Elizabeth Hess and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, other relatives and Friends.

He preceded in death grandfather, James Robertson, Uncles Nathaniel & Micheal Robertson

Robertson, Cousins Anthony and Keith Robertson and Oliver Brown Jr.

