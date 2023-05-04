Connect with us

Jearldene Anderson (July 4, 1945 ~ April 29, 2023)

Jearldene Anderson

Jearldene Bishop Anderson was born on July 4th, 1945, to Judge Jr. and Bennie Pegues Bishop. Jearldene attended Longview Public Schools and graduated from Mary C. Womack High School. She also attended Jarvis Christian University where she graduated with an associate degree in business administration.

Jearldene was baptized into Christ at a very young age. She spent time as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of United Christian Ladies as well as the Golden Saints. She dedicated services to: Southern Hills Church of Christ, Marsalis Ave. Church of Christ, Greenville Ave. Church of Christ, and the Church of Christ at Cedar Valley.

Jearldene was employed by the City of Dallas for more than 15 years until she retired due to her health. She also enjoyed poll work during local elections in Dallas County. In her spare time, Jearldene enjoyed playing bid whist, spades, dominoes, and pinochle.

Jearldene transitioned on April 29, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Wilma Perry and Billie Pearl Bishop-Scott, brothers Alvin Bishop, Eddie Bishop, and Gilbert Bishop, husband Danny Anderson, and son Patrick Ransom. She is survived by her sister Shirley Bishop-Johnson (Royce), brother Anthony Bishop, daughter Patricia Ransom, grandson Jerrod Ransom and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

