Obits

Erica Jeffery (February 23, 1955 – April 18, 2023)

Erica Jeffery

Ms. Erica “Dee Dee” Jeffery was born on Feb 23, 1972 in Cooper, TX to Themla and Robert Jeffery Sr. She attended school in Cooper, TX.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert Jeffery Sr. and her big sisters: Alene and Robin Jeffery.

Erica is survived by (5) children: Kevaniesha Jeffery, Tommy Walker, ShaQuile Wady, Keyon Walker and Michaela Walker; her mother Thelma Jeffery; (5) siblings: Robert C. Jeffery, Charmaine Jeffery, Lamecia Neal, Quardes Williams and Robert Jeffery Jr. and a very great & wonderful host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

