Kendal James (September 5, 1974 ~ April 9, 2023)

Kendal LaJuan James, 48, transitioned Sunday, April 9, 2023. Kendal was born on September 5, 1974 in Denton, Texas, to Robert Lee James Jr. and Gwendolyn Evans James. He grew up in Denton and later moved to Irving, Texas where he attended Irving High School. After finishing high school, he moved to Wichita to live with his older brother Warren Evans. Not long after moving to Wichita, he met Kelly Colton on a blind date, and they were married a year later in 1996.

Kendal loved his family deeply and was so proud of his son Landon, his nephews Trevon, Derrick, Jacoby and niece Jordan. He enjoyed watching them compete in many sporting events over the years. He was affectionately referred to as their Uncle Ken.

Kendal’s big smile and even bigger personality were known to many. He worked for over 20 years in the auto sales industry at several dealerships in Wichita. He loved playing basketball in his younger years. Fishing, boating, taking care of his lawn, and his trucks were some of his passions. He really loved his trucks. In recent years, he bought a Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was so proud of his Harley. He met many new friends riding and was out on his bike every chance he had.

Kendal also volunteered for Beauties and Beasts Rescue. He spent many days and nights helping the lost and abandoned dogs in the Wichita community. He and Kelly also fostered many dogs and helped them to find their forever home. One dog he rescued, fostered and adopted himself held a special place in his heart, his Rookie.

Preceded in transition by Robert Lee James, Jr. (Father), Lawrence and Rose Colton (father and mother-in-law).

Survived by Gwendolyn James (Mother); Kelly Dawn James (Wife); Landon James (Son); Warren Evans (Brother), Prince Ali Al-Mansour (Brother) and spouse Jamie; April James (Sister); Sandra (Ralph) Boggs (Aunt); Philip Austin (Uncle), James Evans (Uncle); Trevon Evans (Nephew), Derrick Aimes (Nephew), Jacoby Aimes (Nephew), Jabbari AlMansour (Nephew), Jabbril AlMansour (Nephew); Jordan Evans, (Niece); Mia Bella Aimes (Great Niece); Lara (Ryan Sanders) Colton (Sister-in-law); and numerous other extended family and friends.