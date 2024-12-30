Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Her Perfect Arch

Published

Her Perfect Arch owner China

Meet China, the owner of Her Perfect Arch, where she blends artistry with precision to sculpt eyebrows that speak volumes. China is a passionate beauty enthusiast. She founded this venture to empower individuals through the transformative power of perfectly arched eyebrows. With five years of experience in the industry, her goal is to enhance natural beauty and elevate self-esteem, offering personalized consultations and expert techniques tailored to each client. Visit the website to schedule your appointment and check out her services.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Mon-Ye’ Vodka Mon-Ye’ Vodka

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Mon-Ye’ Vodka Founders, Dr. Gbessay Bockai and Dr. Leslie Monye

This is not your typical vodka. MON-YÉ Vodka is a premium vodka distilled from sugarcane and infused with coconut water. MON-YÉ Vodka’s distinct flavor...

1 day ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Take Off Luggage Founder Stephen Davis

Always traveling on budget airlines, because of their amazing flight prices, but hating to pay an additional carry-on fee, founder Stephen Davis decided to...

2 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Danessa Myricks Beauty

Beauty without boundaries is Danessa Myricks’s gift as multi-functional use products from beginners to pros for everyone. Danessa Myricks Beauty was founded on the...

3 days ago
Shedavi Elizabeth Davis Shedavi Elizabeth Davis

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Shedavi Elizabeth Davis, CEO, Founder, & Proprietress

Meet Elizabeth Davis the creator of Shedavi haircare products designed to go from relaxed hair to natural with no chemicals, going with clean ingredients....

4 days ago
Advertisement