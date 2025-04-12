Black Business: Chef Cassy Creations by Chef Cassy Jones

When you eat a dish created by Chef Cassy Jones what you taste is a blend of her country roots and urban influences. Her passion is to create traditional Southern dishes with a modern twist. Jones grew up in South Dallas and comes from a long line of great home cooks, but her dream of becoming a professional cook always seemed out of reach. She took care of her daughter with special needs and ran a daycare for 15 years to help other children as well as her daughter. At 40 she went to culinary school and began a new career as a chef and caterer. Her Fried Collard Greens recipe is a twist on a traditional Southern Soul food favorite, and quickly made her a Fair favorite. Visit the website.

https://chefcassy.com/

304 US Hwy 175, Eustace, TX (214) 405-8846

email: chefcassy@gmail.com