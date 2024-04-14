Leon Gilbert III becomes H. J. Russell & Company’s First Director of Procedures and Compliance

ATLANTA – H. J. Russell & Company (Russell) has announced the promotion of Leon Gilbert III from Senior Project Manager to Director of Procedures and Compliance for the construction division. In his new role, the Florida A&M University (cum laude) graduate with a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering technology is responsible for the strategic planning, execution, and continuous improvement of Russell’s operational processes and procedures, working with various departments to ensure efficiency, consistency, and alignment between compliance goals and business operations.

“Russell is intentionally focused on creating clear, easily accessible SOPs coupled with accountability tracking as a key initiative for future success, and I am excited for Leon to take this role as a long-term Russell employee who has always thrived on processes,” said Michael Swick, Vice President of Construction, Russell. “Leon has extensive experience in the many facets of our business, from joint venture projects to marketing and business development, which equips him with the knowledge to define and document the way Russell executes work. Leon will ensure managers have the tools and documents they need to set clear expectations and hold their direct reports accountable.”

Russell created this new position to focus on and centralize efficiency and sees the new role as vital to creating a more stable operating environment for ongoing and long-term success.

“My experience, leadership, strategic vision and ability to identify value from a stakeholder’s point of view, combined with an unwavering commitment to operational excellence, positioned me to take on the role as Director of Procedures and Compliance,” said Gilbert. “I’m truly a student of the AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) industry, committed to upholding the highest standards of practices, and I’m excited to showcase my industry experience.”

Gilbert is an experienced seller-doer, who has more than 20 years of construction experience, 17 of which have been with Russell. Before joining the company, Gilbert worked at JE Dunn Construction in Kansas City, Mo.

Throughout his career, he’s implemented billions of dollars on award-winning, private and public projects across the United States. Leon’s experience includes hospitality, sports and entertainment, healthcare, criminal justice, aviation, corporate, government, wastewater treatment plants, as well as beaches and coastal.

Originally from the panhandle of Florida, Gilbert currently resides in Atlanta.

Founded in 1952, H. J. Russell & Company is one of the largest minority-owned real estate development and construction services firms in the United States. A multi-faceted organization providing integrated solutions and an exceptional customer experience, Russell has developed, designed/built, renovated, and managed some of the nation’s most complex and high-profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill.

Throughout Russell’s 70-year history, the company has been committed to developing and managing both market-rate and affordable housing. Visit www.hjrussell.com to learn more about the firm.

