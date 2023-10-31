Connect with us

IT WAS THE BATTLE OF THE A&Ms

Rattlers roll over Panthers 45-7 to clinch first SWAC East crown

Published

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) football team played what was unequivocally their best all-around game in quite some time as they faced the Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Panthers.

With this win the Rattlers are poised to potentially host the league’s title game on December 2.  

In recent games, the Rattlers got off to real slow starts and fans and pundits alike began to grumble.  That was not the case on Saturday as FAMU scored 14 early points and held PVAMU scoreless until about the five-minute mark in the second quarter.  

But that jubilation was short lived as the Rattlers roared back after Eric Smith picked off an errant Trazon Connley pass at the FAMU two-yard line.

After the FAMU interception, the team seemed to understand the assignment and put together some impressive big plays to move the ball up the field and score in a drive that took them 98 yards in less than two minutes.  

The first big play came on a 59-yard pass from Jeremy Moussa to Kamari Young to the PVAMU 36 yard line.  In a no huddle offense, Moussa followed that bomb up with another deep pass to Nicholas Dixon for the touchdown which completed the 98 yard drive.  Moussa finished the half on 8 of 16 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

FAMU’s first touchdown came on an 80-yard drive that ended when Terrell Jennings ran it up the middle for a three-yard touchdown.  Overall the Rattlers ran for 181 yards on 29 attempts while holding PVAMU to 127 yards rushing.  FAMU had two rushing touchdowns on the day and an average of 6.2 yards per carry.

The Rattlers did not take their foot off of the gas in the second half.  It started with All Conference receiver Jah’Marae Sheread’s 52 yard reception from Jeremy Moussa.  Sheread would end the day with four receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown to lead both teams in yards receiving.  

FAMU put up the most 4th quarter points of the season when they added two touchdowns after Tevin Griffey intercepted a Connley pass and returned it 10 yards for the pick 6 with 1:35 seconds left in the game.

The FAMU “Dark Cloud” defense was led by Isaiah Major who led the Rattlers with 11 tackles.  The defense held PVAMU to just 5-17 third-down efficiency and a 9-24 passing completion rate, along with three interceptions and two early sacks.  Jalen Glaze and Eric Smith each added an interception bringing FAMU’s total to three for the game. 

Jaquez Yant led all rushers with 63 yards while teammates Glaze and Eric Smith each added a touchdown on the ground to lead the Rattlers.  Quarterback  Moussa had 272 yards in the air and threw three touchdowns and one interception.

In FAMU Coach Willie Simmons’ post game interview, he expressed how happy he was with his team’s overall performance and said, if anyone has any complaints about today’s game, they are just looking for something to do.  

Coach Simmons reiterated that “we are in control of our fate and can host the SWAC championship if we remain focused.”  

Advertisement