Cannabis and CBD could help relieve Alzheimer’s symptoms

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University.

Is it conceivable that marijuana, a substance known for its potential to induce memory loss and impaired cognitive abilities, might provide benefits for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and various forms of dementia?

Several research articles and scientific literature reviews suggest the possibilities, including a 2021 review published in the National Library of Medicine (NLM) that explores the utilization of cannabis and cannabidiols in the treatment of Alzheimer’s patients.

“The use of marijuana and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) has demonstrated significant therapeutic potential in addressing neuronal inflammation and neurodegenerative diseases like AD [Alzheimer’s disease],” an excerpt from the review states.

Dr. Kyron Tamar, a qualified medical marijuana physician practicing in the Central Florida cities of Brooksville and Clermont, underscores the established anti-inflammatory properties of cannabis.

“Inflammation is a basis for all diseases,” Dr. Tamar states, noting the efficacy of cannabis in suppressing inflammation. “Cannabis is AAARP — anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, and restorative and protective,” he said.

Dr. Tamar is an enthusiastic proponent of medical cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) to not only help relieve symptoms of Alzheimer’s, such as anxiety, sleeplessness and agitated behavior, but also to prevent the onset of the disease.

“Let me say this, CBD protects the brain. It’s neuroprotective,” he says, adding that taking CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant, helps improve mental acuity.

“You need more CBD during the day so you can focus, concentrate, do daily activities, operate machinery, go to school, study, get good grades, be a better mother and father, be a better person, because CBD enhances the efficacy of the mitochondria, the powerhouse of every cell in our body,” he explains.

Alzheimer’s disease is not named as a qualifying condition by the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). However, OMMU’s website states “medical conditions of the same kind or class as or comparable to those listed” are treatable by a qualified physician.

Alzheimer’s shares similarities with the qualifying conditions Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Dr. Tamar says.

“If you have anything related to anxiety, depression, sleep, pain, and appetite issues, you will qualify,” he adds.

Highlighting the potential dangers of self-medicating with street-bought marijuana, Dr. Tamar warns against the uncertainty of THC levels and the possibility of contamination with harmful substances, including the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

With Alzheimer’s patients being unlikely to be able to take care of themselves, the responsibility of administering recommended medical marijuana treatments would fall on their caregivers. Such an undertaking is regulated by Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use, which lists caregiver requirements at www.knowthefactsmmj.com/caregiver-faq.

“They need socialization, and they need to eat right,” emphasizes Dr. Tamar, who promotes the MIND and Mediterranean diets, which stress eating whole grains, beans, poultry, fish, vegetables and fruits. He also says a healthy diet and the use of CBD can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s later in life.

Visit https://bit.ly/MMERINovember2023 to watch MMERI’s Conversations on Cannabis Virtual Forum featuring Dr. Kyron Tamar discuss Cannabis and Alzheimer’s disease.