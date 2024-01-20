Get Movin’ and Groovin’ with Erykah Badu

Coming off the celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2023, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has announced a new partnership with one of North Texas’ most iconic community members — and one of DART’s biggest fans — Ms. Erykah Badu.

The new partnership will take place throughout 2024, and it will kick off with a sweepstakes leading up to Ms. Badu’s annual birthday bash. From January 16 through February 10, DART riders throughout North Texas can enter for a chance to win a one-of-a- kind experience to the event on Saturday, February 24. Four lucky riders and their plus-ones will receive access to a VIP section, private entrance, exclusive swag, and a DART monthly pass. To enter, riders can visit DART.org/Badu, 97.9 The Beat, or Majic 94.5.

“Collabing with DART has been fun – new for me and new for them,” said Ms. Badu. “I love my hometown and riding DART is still cool.”

In addition, on February 24, the winners will be amongst the first North Texans to see the Badu Bus and Rail designs. The new designs will feature artwork and images of the Grammy Award winning artist and will be seen driving throughout North Texas until the end of the year. Find the cool Badu-inspired buses and trains on the Go-Pass® app to catch your ride in the DART window seat.

“DART is thrilled to partner with Erykah Badu for our yearlong col- laboration celebrating all that North Texas has to offer,” said Nadine Lee, DART president & CEO. “As a Dallas native, Erykah Badu has inspired so many people. From her many awards and accolades to everything she’s given back to our communities, we’re honored to celebrate her many successes.”

For additional information, as well as complete rules, prize information and additional entry forms, visit DART.org/Badu.