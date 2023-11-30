Connect with us

Visit the DART Holiday Stations

Published

DART will also hold holiday station events featuring radio remotes, live music performances and a visit from Santa Claus. DART staff will also bring the holiday cheer with promotional giveaways and helpful information to help residents enjoy DART services throughout the season and into the new year.

Saturday, December 2, 2023
7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
EBJ Union Station
400 S. Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Downtown Rowlett Station
5000 Martin Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Saturday, December 16, 2023
Irving Heritage Park
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
217 S. Main Street, Irving, TX 75060

