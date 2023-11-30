Visit the DART Holiday Stations

DART will also hold holiday station events featuring radio remotes, live music performances and a visit from Santa Claus. DART staff will also bring the holiday cheer with promotional giveaways and helpful information to help residents enjoy DART services throughout the season and into the new year.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

EBJ Union Station

400 S. Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Rowlett Station

5000 Martin Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Irving Heritage Park

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

217 S. Main Street, Irving, TX 75060

ADVERTISEMENT