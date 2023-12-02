DART’s Annual Holiday Stuff a Bus Event Returns

The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) “Stuff a Bus” program has returned to help our North Texas residents in need.

With the holiday season just around the corner, the Stuff a Bus program will deliver socks and blankets to The Senior Source – as well as new and unwrapped toys and canned food for children and families in need throughout the North Texas area.

There are 4 ways to support DART’s Stuff a Bus.

Donate at DART Victory Station prior to the Dallas Mavericks game on Friday, December 1, between 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

You can drop off your donation curbside at SMU/Mockingbird Station on Friday, December 8, from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Now through December 11, you can donate at the DARTmart (1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas).

You can also purchase items from DART’s Amazon Wish List through December 11.

For more information about the DART Stuff a Bus program, please visit our website at dart.org/stuffabus.

