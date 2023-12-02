Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DART’s Annual Holiday Stuff a Bus Event Returns

Published

Stuff a Bus

The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) “Stuff a Bus” program has returned to help our North Texas residents in need.

With the holiday season just around the corner, the Stuff a Bus program will deliver socks and blankets to The Senior Source – as well as new and unwrapped toys and canned food for children and families in need throughout the North Texas area.

There are 4 ways to support DART’s Stuff a Bus.

  • Donate at DART Victory Station prior to the Dallas Mavericks game on Friday, December 1, between 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • You can drop off your donation curbside at SMU/Mockingbird Station on Friday, December 8, from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.
  • Now through December 11, you can donate at the DARTmart (1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas).
  • You can also purchase items from DART’s Amazon Wish List through December 11.

    For more information about the DART Stuff a Bus program, please visit our website at dart.org/stuffabus.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    In this article:, , , ,
    Written By

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Read The Current Issue

    Texas Metro News

    Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You May Also Like

    DART DART

    News

    Visit the DART Holiday Stations

    DART will also hold holiday station events featuring radio remotes, live music performances and a visit from Santa Claus. DART staff will also bring...

    2 days ago
    Debra Peek Haynes Debra Peek Haynes

    News

    USDA’S Farm to School Implementation Program Awards Grant

    Program Engages High School Youth to Make Healthy Choices

    6 days ago
    Ride DART for Free to Vote Ride DART for Free to Vote

    News

    Ride DART for Free to Vote in the November 7 Election

    Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations for the November 7 election. Voters can ride at no charge on...

    October 31, 2023

    News

    DART Hosting a Police and Fare Enforcement Open House and Career Fair

    Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a Police and Fare Enforcement Open House and Career Fair on Saturday, November 4, from 10:00 a.m....

    October 31, 2023
    Advertisement