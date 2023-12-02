DART’s Annual Holiday Stuff a Bus Event Returns

The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) “Stuff a Bus” program has returned to help our North Texas residents in need.
With the holiday season just around the corner, the Stuff a Bus program will deliver socks and blankets to The Senior Source – as well as new and unwrapped toys and canned food for children and families in need throughout the North Texas area.
There are 4 ways to support DART’s Stuff a Bus.
- Donate at DART Victory Station prior to the Dallas Mavericks game on Friday, December 1, between 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- You can drop off your donation curbside at SMU/Mockingbird Station on Friday, December 8, from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.
- Now through December 11, you can donate at the DARTmart (1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas).
- You can also purchase items from DART’s Amazon Wish List through December 11.
For more information about the DART Stuff a Bus program, please visit our website at dart.org/stuffabus.