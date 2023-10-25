AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM, DALLAS DEDICATES NEWLY REFURBISHED COURTYARD IN HONOR OF DR. HARRY ROBINSON, JR., MUSEUM FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT/CEO

The 30-year-oldcourtyard at the African American Museum, Dallas, has a fresh, sparkling look and a new name, thanks to a generous grant from the Lowe’s Hometowns initiative along with additional funding from philanthropist Mary McDermott Cook.

The courtyard has been named the “Harry Robison Jr. Courtyard” in honor of the beloved founder and president/CEO of the museum, which began 49 years ago at Bishop College and has called historic Fair Park its home since 1993.

“Harry Robinson has been the heart and soul – and the driving force – behind the African American Museum, Dallas, since the beginning, and there is no one more deserving,” said Vonciel Jones Hill, chairman of the African American Museum board of directors.

Community leaders and museum officials were on hand today for the ribbon-cutting ceremonies. They celebrated a variety of improvements that included the demolition of the yard, replacement of soil, installation of the flatwork for the new sliding glass door, cleaning of the existing tile floor, power washing of the exterior walls and pathways surrounding the building, new irrigation for the plantings, weeding and trimming of existing greenery, and concrete replacement.

In-kind support for the courtyard was provided by Fair Park First, Rise360, IFR-TX and Outdoor Aesthetics.

“I’m very grateful for this honor, but the credit truly must be shared with the thousands of tireless leaders, volunteers, staff members and donors who have given their time, expertise and resources to support the African American Museum, Dallas here at Fair Park,” said Robinson.

Robinson noted that the courtyard has been a popular gathering space, especially for events – but it has lost some of its luster in recent years.

I just want to thank the Lowe’s Foundation and my good friend, Mary McDermott Cook, for restoring the courtyard to its glory, especially as we get ready to celebrate the museum’s 30th anniversary here at Fair Park,” he added.

A number of 30th anniversary activities are planned, including a Family Day celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Also, improvements to the museum’s solarium will be completed in 2024.

“This is an exciting day for the African American Museum with the generous support of many for the Courtyard renovation. Icing on the cake is having it named in honor of Harry Robinson, Jr., for whom we would not have this amazing museum today,” said Autry Warren, African American Museum board member.

The African American Museum, Dallas in historic Fair Park is one of 100 community projects chosen in 2023 that make up Lowe’s Hometowns.

For more information about the African American Museum, Dallas, visit aamdallas.org.

About the African American Museum, Dallas

The African American Museum, Dallas was founded in 1974 as a part of Bishop College. The Museum has operated independently since 1979. For more than 40 years, the African American Museum has stood as a cultural beacon in Dallas and the Southwestern United States. Located in Dallas’ historic Fair Park, the African American Museum is the only museum in the Southwestern United States devoted to the collection, preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials that relate to the African American experience. The African American Museum incorporates a wide variety of visual art forms and historical documents that portray the African American experience in the United States, Southwest, and Dallas. The Museum has a small, but rich collection of African art, African American fine art and one of the largest African American folk-art collections in the United States. Learn more at aamdallas.org.

