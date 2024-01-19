Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo held at African American Museum

Dr. Suzanne Slonim, Sanko and Ayanna Smith were the judges for the pound cake contest. Cheryl Smith/TMN

Ozell Graham (front) of Frisco reacts as American Red Cross employee Joe Wiseman places the puncture needle during Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo on, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at African American Museum of Dallas. The Don’t Believe the Hype Foundation, in conjunction with the annual Dr. MLK Parade and the City of Dallas, presents the 7th year of the Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo. Photo: Shafkat Anowar/Staff Photographer/DMN

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.