Healthy Living Expo – The ReMix

It was a great tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the African American Museum in Dallas.

While snow, ice, and cold weather resulted in the post-ponement of many events on January 15, 2024 The Realizing the Dream Expo took place on Monday and we had the Remix on Saturday, January 20. Attendees met Angela Davis Henry – baker of the BEST POUND CAKE in DFW – her Sweet Potato Pound Cake.

There were also performances by Matoya – courtesy of the City of Dallas Office of Art and Culture, Virlinda Stanton, and Dareia Jacobs; and there was the food giveaway by Grace and Glory House of Refuge, and Chef Cassondra’s cooking demonstration was a huge success.

Mark your calendar for Monday, January 20, 2025 for the Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo.

