Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts & Entertainment

Healthy Living Expo – The ReMix

Published

It was a great tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the African American Museum in Dallas.

While snow, ice, and cold weather resulted in the post-ponement of many events on January 15, 2024 The Realizing the Dream Expo took place on Monday and we had the Remix on Saturday, January 20. Attendees met Angela Davis Henry – baker of the BEST POUND CAKE in DFW – her Sweet Potato Pound Cake.

There were also performances by Matoya – courtesy of the City of Dallas Office of Art and Culture, Virlinda Stanton, and Dareia Jacobs; and there was the food giveaway by Grace and Glory House of Refuge, and Chef Cassondra’s cooking demonstration was a huge success.

Mark your calendar for Monday, January 20, 2025 for the Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dexter King's Book Dexter King's Book

News

Dr. King’s youngest son, Dexter, dies at 62

Activist remembered in Dallas

3 days ago
Ozell Graham Ozell Graham

DMN Stories

Realizing the Dream Healthy Living Expo held at African American Museum

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas...

January 19, 2024
Tramond Smith Tramond Smith

Cheryl's World

MY TRUTH: THE REMIX

I am excited about the Healthy Living Expo 2024 – REMIX! Initially, we were all geared up for Dr. Martin Luther King Day on...

January 18, 2024
Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Martin Luther King

Editorial

Quit Playin: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a Fighter – Where is your Fight ?

“What does it profit a man to be able to eat at an integrated lunch counter if he doesn’t have enough money to buy...

January 17, 2024
Advertisement