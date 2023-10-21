IACP names UNT Dallas Chief Christopher Shaw to 40 Under 40” LIST

UNT Dallas Campus Police Chief Christopher Shaw Photo: UNT Dallas

A North Texas police chief has been recognized as one of the world’s rising stars in his profession.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) has named The University of North Texas at Dallas Campus Police Chief Christopher Shaw to its annual “40 Under 40” list. The IACP annually recognizes 40 law enforcement professionals under age 40 from across the globe who demonstrate leadership, exemplify commitment to their profession, and have a positive impact on their communities and the field of policing.

The professionals chosen as the 2023 “40 Under 40” awardees represent emerging leaders of policing, regardless of rank. They serve their agencies and communities with excellence, whether they are civilian staff, line officers, supervisors or chiefs of police.

Chief Shaw, who has served as the UNT Dallas police chief since 2018, is one of only two North Texas officers and four in Texas chosen this year for the honor.

“Chief Shaw is not only widely respected and well-liked by his fellow officers and the UNT Dal- las faculty, staff and students, but also by his peers and community members,” said UNT Dallas President Bob Mong. “He is known for his impeccable values and deep desire to bring the most effective safety and policing strategies to our campus and the surrounding community. We are delighted that Chief Shaw is being recognized by the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police.”

According to IACP, the 2023 40 Under 40 cadre each brings their own talents, personalities, and motivations to the policing profession, while all sharing important characteristics – the spirit of collaboration, a drive to help others, innovation and creativity, leadership, and the de- sire to make a difference in their communities and profession. These individuals “emit positivity, compassion, and energy, despite the challenging circum- stances that all law enforcement personnel face.”

Chief Shaw’s journey in law enforcement began with his first job, working as a correctional officer while completing his bachelor’s degree in Arkansas. After college, he relocated to his hometown of Dallas, where he became a police officer at the University of North Texas (in Denton) in 2009.

Early on, Chief Shaw wore many different hats in addition to being a patrol officer. He was a criminal investigator and training coordinator and assisted with numerous administrative functions to review and update the department’s general orders and training materials.

After three years in Denton, Chief Shaw headed to southern Dallas where he was promoted in 2016 to interim Chief of Police and Emergency Management for UNT Dallas. Formally appointed Chief in 2018, he has increased the hiring of officers and led the effort to obtain certification for the department as contractual training provider for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

He has excelled at building relationships with surrounding agencies and has led several innovations to ensure a safe, secure and well-prepared cam- pus.

“I entered this profession to be a change agent and catalyst for professional policing. I am extremely excited about the direction of the department and our successes in the areas of crime reduction, community engagement and police services,” said Chief Shaw. “We will continue to work collaboratively to ensure a safe working and learning environment for the UNT Dallas community and our stakeholders.”

Chief Shaw is an active participant in the campus culture, including presenting at student and new employee orientations and coordinating safety programming and domestic violence awareness programs.

As the inaugural chair of the Campus Safety and Security Committee, he helped improve the campus’ video surveillance system and developed the framework for a new emergency notification broadcasting platform.

Chief Shaw serves on a number of advisory boards, is an active volunteer in his community, and is a member of numerous professional organizations. He is a 2022 graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico and currently serves as an ambassador to the program.

Chief Shaw has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication/media studies from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of North Texas.

