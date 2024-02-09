UNT Dallas President to retire

Mong plans to leave this summer, apping an extra-ordinary career and transformational tenure

President Bob Mong

The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) President Bob Mong has announced his retirement, effective at the end of July 2024.

Mong has led the university for nine years. He joined UNT Dallas in 2015 following a distinguished journalism career during which he ascended to editor-in-chief of The Dallas Morning News.

“It goes without saying, the experience has been an honor and a privilege of the highest order of public service,” said Mong. “In life, there is a time for every- thing, and this is the right time for me to prepare for a new passage.”

Under Mong’s administration, UNT Dallas grew in size and scope at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Enrollment increased and funding by the legislature expanded significantly. The commitment to academic rigor was strengthened. Recruitment of faculty and staff was enhanced and buildings and research capabilities were added. The university’s commitment to community service was amplified and its image and reputation were refined.

“Since my first day, the university’s mission to empower upward economic mobility and be a symbol of hope for communities we serve has inspired me,” Mong said.

The most recent achievements are a state-of-the-art STEM building for which ground was broken in September 2023 and a new regional law enforcement training facility that will be formally announced next month. Both will have a transformational effect on the university, creating pathways for careers in high-demand healthcare and public safety professions.

“It has been a great honor to lead the university through this period of growth and increased relevance. It has numerous active initiatives, and I want to assure our internal and external partners that UNT Dallas’ commitment and support will carry forward after I have left. This always has been a team effort,” said Mong.

UNT System Chancellor Dr. Michael R. Williams called Mong a pioneering and steadfast leader. “President Mong’s commitment to excellence in education and community engagement has had a profound impact in the community,” Williams said. “Please join me in thanking President Mong for his service and unyielding dedication to UNT Dallas and its students, families, and communities. The progress he has made and the challenges he has overcome will leave a lasting legacy.”

Mong said UNT Dallas’ influence plays an important and unique part in the region’s education ecosystem, and its role will only increase in the years to come.

