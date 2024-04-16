Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

UNT DALLAS COMBATS MOUNTING FOOD INSECURITY WITH DRIVE-THRU FOOD PANTRY ON FRIDAY (APRIL 19) FROM 9 A.M.-NOON

Published

Free, monthly service is open to the public and any North Texas community member in need of nutritional support; UNT Dallas’ 2024 events have provided over 63,000 lbs. of food to approximately 4,000 people

ANNCR: Inflation, rising gas prices, and grocery store closures continue to exasperate food insecurity not only in Southern Dallas but throughout North Texas. But The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) are offering support as they host their monthly mobile food pantry on campus Friday (April 19) from 9 a.m. to noon (or until the food runs out).

This year more than 63,000 pounds of food have been distributed to more than 4,000 people, a glaring indication of the ongoing need. In fact, according to NTFB, one out of every six children in North Texas is food insecure.

The UNT Dallas mobile food pantry program started more than four years ago and has continued monthly to help students and the community. In 2023, tens of thousands of individuals and families were served and hundreds of thousands of pounds of food were distributed.

Participants will complete a simple intake form while remaining inside their cars. Volunteers will then load a box of food into each person’s trunk.The next mobile food pantry will be held on May 17 and will continue monthly through the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UNT Dallas campus is located in southern Dallas at 7300 University Hills Blvd., Dallas, TX 75241. For more information, go to untdallas.edu.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Former NNPA Chair Cloves Campbell enjoys decor. (1) Former NNPA Chair Cloves Campbell enjoys decor. (1)

Cheryl's World

MY TRUTH: Thanks Kitchen+Kocktails

I am so proud of Kitchen+Kocktails By Kevin Kelley. I was celebrating Black Press Week in the nation’s capital, with the National Newspaper Publishers...

March 21, 2024
President Bob Mong President Bob Mong

News

UNT Dallas President to retire

Mong plans to leave this summer, apping an extra-ordinary career and transformational tenure The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) President Bob...

February 9, 2024
UNT DALLAS hosts two mobile food pantry events  UNT DALLAS hosts two mobile food pantry events 

News

UNT DALLAS hosts mobile food pantry events 

In an effort to help reduce the stress of food insecurity and make this holiday season a bit more festive, The University of North Texas...

December 5, 2023
volunteer for meal distribution volunteer for meal distribution

Local News

1,000 Thanksgiving Meals

Presented by The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and in partnership with Dallas Tennis Association, the drive-through event will provide each family with a turkey, a...

November 7, 2023
Advertisement