Superb Women September 2023

Our Superb Women!

By Cheryl Smith

Texas Metro News

2021 was the “Year of the Woman,” especially the Black Woman! For 10 months, we dedicated this space to uplifting Black women and spreading a message that we need to show love and empower people with love instead of destroying them with hate and dis- respect. We celebrate Black Women and call them SUPERB! AND WE ARE KEEPING THE CELEBRATION GOING FOREVER! We love you Black Queens!

ERICA LOEWE

Erica Loewe has just been elevated to special assistant to the president and chief of staff for the White House Office of Public Engagement. Most recently the Director of African American Media at the White House, she has served in numerous positions including as Deputy Communications Director for U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn; Deputy Communications Director and Press Secretary for House Financial Services Committee; and Director and Manager for the Podesta Group. Erica received her BS Degree in Public Relations/Education from the University of Florida, where she was involved in Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Mid-Florida, The Gainesville Sun, UF Center for Leadership and Service, Ebony Appreciation Awards Committee, Inc., University Minority Mentor Program, Florida Alternative Breaks, Gainesville Harvest, and as a member of the Black Student Union.

JANICE GARRETT

Janice Garrett is a keeper! She has worked as a court reporter for almost 50 years, serving Dallas County! Janice is a graduate of Fisk University with a Master of Arts Degree in Sociology and Gerontology. Hailing from Marshall, TX., Janice is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a joy to work with. She is committed, focused and believes in service with a smile. A born leader who is also a team player, Janice takes care of business and is someone you can depend on.

BERLINDA DORSEY

Berlinda Dorsey is a Mother, Personal Development Coach, Author, Motivational Speaker, and Ordained Minister with a Bachelors Degree in Business and Finance from Chadwick University. Berlinda is the winner of the 2015 Motivational Speaker of the year award and Leadership of the year award! She specializes in personal growth and development, Re-inventing you, and relationship and career coaching, The President of The Legacy Academy Life Coaching Federation, her business programs include Going From Struggle to Strategy, Will The Real You Please Stand Up! My Soul Purpose, H.E.L.P. Me (Healing Enriched Life Practicums). Berlinda is a solution-focused Professional Life Coach, providing general support and practical feedback to help clients effectively address personal life challenges and roadblocks.

ALEXIS M. SCOTT-BOSTER

Alexis M. Scott-Boster is the best of STEM! An educator, engineer and entrepreneur; she has enjoyed stints as a senior manager at Collins Aerospace – Systems Security. a Senior Manager Information Security Systems Engineering at L3Harris Technologies; Section Manager/Senior Principal Systems Engineer and Senior Principal Systems Engineer at Raytheon.

A graduate of Skyline High School, she studied Mathematics at Spelman College (Bachelors) and the University of North Texas (Masters). With almost20 years as a college professor, She is the founder, Director, CEO at AMS Academic Solutions, an educational services company.

ATTY. MARISSA HATCHETT

Marissa Hatchett has been with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for 10 years starting in Misdemeanors and working her way up to become a well-respected prosecutor in the Sex Assault Division, where this mother fights for justice on behalf of adult sex assault victims. A graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Marissa has the distinction of trying a true Murder for Remuneration case (murder for hire). Smart, well-prepared and a brilliant legal mind, she has also been praised for being fair and compassionate. She was also elected president of the J.L. Turner Legal Association.

MAIYA BANGURAH

Maiya Bangurah is a trusted realtor who is fearless and ready to face any and all challenges. Maiya received her Bachelor of Science in Health Studies and Executive MBA at Texas Woman’s University, where she was President of the Eta Delta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She held membership in the National Black MBA Association and volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Texas. A graduate of Lancaster High School, she has worked as a senior case manager for Dallas County, a project director at Methodist Health System, a real estate agent for Lane Scott Realtors and project consultant for Arrow Strategies.

JULIA A. SIMON

Highly regarded for her legal knowledge and business acumen, Julia A. Simon earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a law degree from The University of Texas School of Law. She serves as Mary Kay’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary overseeing the company’s Legal, Risk Management, Governance, Compliance, Public Affairs, Corporate Communications, Sustainability, and Corporate Social Responsibility functions. Julia has more than 30 years of legal experience starting her career in private law practice at McGlinchey, Stafford & Lang in New Orleans, and then at Locke Purnell Rain Harrell in Dallas. She was elected as a shareholder at Locke Liddell and Sapp and she is especially proud to have been a part of the creation of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator, a multi-partnership initiative launched by Mary Kay Inc. with five United Nations agencies to promote entrepreneurship for women. She also held membership in Jack and Jill of America.

TOYA VICKERS

Toya Raylonn Vickers is an award winning writer and author and CEO/Founder of Toy Shelf Services LLC. She previously worked as an operations supervisor for ContactUS Communications, as a grant writer for the Children’s Defense Fund, and as a policy analyst for the Alliance for Children and Families. Toya received her BA degree in Psychology from The Ohio State University and a Masters in Social Work from Howard University. Spiritually grounded, she loves to write, cook, sightsee, sing, watch movies, walk and bowl! She hails from Columbus Ohio and as CEO of Toy Shelf Services, she specializes in book coaching, ghost writing, grant writing and excellent content productions to her standard! When you meet her, you’ll fall in love with her. And welcome her with open arms — she’s a recent transplant!

RHONDA SULLIVAN HUGHES

Rhonda Sullivan Hughes is a writer, road cyclist, scuba diver, skier, “yankee,” Longhorn and Razorback mom! And corporate event manager and marketing guru! She hails from Trenton, New Jersey but she attended high school at George Washington High School in Guam, Lake Highlands High School and Silsbee High School. She studied Architecture at the University of Texas at Austin. Rhonda is organized, meticulous and strategic. She is a great team member and an even greater leader. Whether it is corporate America or a community based organization or church ministry; Rhonda is going to be prepared and keep everyone on task and motivated. She’s a joy to work with and she also loves to have fun!

PATRICE MARIE COOK MANIGO

Happy Birthday Patrice Marie Cook Manigo! This Bad Mamma Jamma, from Elba, Alabama; moved to New Jersey with her family when she was young. A graduate of East Orange High School, is resilient, fun-loving and loyal. She retired from Essex – Newark Legal Services as a Paralegal Specialist, where she first began working in a program for high school students — she knows the law.. She studied at Rutgers University and is currently in college pursuing a degree in criminal justice and a law degree won’t be too far behind. Patrice is Ride and Live! She loves to have fun and she can be the life of the party; but don’t sleep on her because she can get serious at the toss of a hat and no questions asked, she’s jumping in and won’t jump out until all has been said and done!

HON. VERETTA ANDERSON FRAZIER

The Hon. Veretta Anderson Frazier is the Presiding Judge of 44th District Court. Previously she was a partner at West & Associates, LLP specializing in commercial litigation, employment litigation, school law and personal injury litigation, former assistant general counsel at Snelling & Snelling, Inc., and an associate at Jenkens & Gilchrist, PC. Hailing from Chicago, the Judge attended Luther High School in South Chicago before attending Kenwood Academy High School. She graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago with a degree in political science and criminal justices he graduated with honors from Texas Southern University—Thurgood Marshall School of Law. A former member of Junior League, she is a wife and mother, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

MIN. ANGELA BEDFORD WALKER

Angela Bedford Walker is a native Dallasite and product of DISD and New Hope Baptist Church. A graduate of Spelman College, she earned a MSW degree from Washington University in St. Louis, MO and a MA in Theology from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA. Walker served as director of a pregnant and parenting teen program in South Central Los Angeles, CA. Min. Walker became employed with The Family Place, serving 19 years as Executive Program Director and VP of Residential Services.

As a child, Min. Walker participated in every ministry established for children and youth at New Hope Church. She also was a member of the Philadelphian Sunday School Class and later became the teacher. She was licensed to preach the Gospel on February 18, 2007.

MIN. PAMELA JONES

Min. Pamela Jones is an ordained minister in the American Baptist Churches USA and a trained Historian of Christianity. Her career includes teaching seminarians and undergraduates in the field of American and African American Religion and Culture. From 2019-2022, she had the privilege of working on the church staff of Life Church Riverside-Detroit, a new church in the city, under the Rev. Georgia Hill. Now retired, her post-retirement projects include interviews of retired African American pastors in Detroit for a history project. She is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Hartford Memorial Baptist Church This wife and mother is a native of Dallas, TX and a graduate of Ursuline Academy.

PASTOR DIANNE MATTHEWS

Pastor Dianne Matthews hails from Dallas. She is the owner of You-Nique Solutions and Dianne Matthews Ministries. Pastor Di is a Researcher, a Social Scientist, a Pastor, Life Coach, Orator, Writer and Editor. She says her goal in life is to be totally empty when she expires, that there will be. Nothing left, “because everything I am, will be used to the GLORY of GOD.” She has enjoyed stints in customer care/service at Hilton Worldwide, Arbonne International and Time Warner. She received her DD in Theology from Mount Zion Bible College, a BS degree in Health and Wellness from Kaplan University, a Master of Science in Human Behavior Studies from Capella University and she is currently working on her dissertation for a Doctor of Philosophy in Human Behavior Studies from Capella University.

VERA JEANETTE JONES-SMITH

Vera Jeanette Jones-Smith graduated from Skyline High School, then studied at Cedar Valley College and The University of Arizona Global Campus. She is a sociologist for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Always gracing folks with her smile, she loves to cook, dress up and spend time with her family. Vera is good at lifting spirits because she has such a positive and loving spirit. A mother and grandmother, Vera is a support system to so many and they realize how special she is.

GAYLE EUBANKS COLEMAN

A Dallas native, Gayle Eubanks Coleman studied fine arts at El Centro (Dallas College). Next she studied music/opera at Howard County Junior College. Now retired, Gayle is the former Assistant General Manager at Courtyard by Marriott. She also worked at Sparkling Carpet & Floors and Something Unique Productions. She is the Founding Director of the JULIA SCOTT REED COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, CEO-Coleman PR Promotions, and Founder- SEASONS BY GRACE GOSPEL ENSEMBLE. A member of Central Dallas Church, Gayle is super talented, a jewel and she recently celebrated a BIG birthday! The family is important to her and people value her presence and enjoy her company because she is always uplifting others.

DR. CINNAMON SHEFFIELD

Dr. Cinnamon Sheffield is a Dallas ISD graduate of Skyline High School and ran track at South Oak Cliff High School. She is the assistant director of athletics after a distinguished career at the University of North Texas, where she served as a senior associate athletic director for 12 years. Prior to her stint in athletic administration at UNT, she was an assistant track coach at Texas Christian University. Dr. Sheffield received her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University, her master’s degree from Texas Christian University, and her Ed.D. from the University of North Texas. She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and she was a two-time (1987 and 1988) Texas State Champion in the 100-meter hurdles. As a student-athlete at LSU, she was a 10-time All-American in track and field, a six-time NCAA champion, and twice qualified for the United States Olympic trials.

STACIE JOHNSON

Stacie Johnson knows and practices the power of networking. Talented, self-motivated, detail-oriented and a consummate professional; Stacie is a dynamic woman who is highly skilled and personable. She has enjoyed working as a project manager at HYLA Mobile and she has also worked at Rent-A-Center, Novation, Red Tree Marketing, Blockbuster, America First Insurance, Gallagher Basset Services, CNA Insurance, Zurich North America and GEICO. Hailing from Choudrant, LA, she has a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from University of Phoenix and also studied Accounting and Finance at Grambling State University.

LORETTA FOXX

Loretta Foxx hails from Bakersfield, CA., and attended West High School. She has worked at Urban One at Rich Girl Entertainment. Studied Psychology and Education at Loyola Marymount University. Loretta got her start in entertainment in 2006 when she landed a hosting role as the “Ultimate Girlfriend” on the reality talk show Girls DO Talk. The show features Miss Foxx and her girlfriends (co-hosts) as they explore universal issues and hot topics that interest all women (and the men who love them) in a sophisticated yet comical presentation. She is also featured on the Girls DO Talk radio show, which airs on Blog Talk Radio. She is bold and sassy, yet charming and versatile. Loretta easily transitioned from television to radio. She is also the co-executive producer of the Girls DO Talk reality TV show.

LASHANDA JANENE HEARNE

Lashanda Janene Hearne is the People’s Advocate. An independent business owner at Janene’s Creation, she is founder and president at This and That Love Ministry owner/operator at Lashanda Janene Hearne Enterprise; and former shift leader/manager at Whataburger. The co-author of Marriage Chronicles, she is an author, life coach, entrepreneur, singer, songwriter, teacher in the Word, prophet and spiritual watchman.

DR. DALERIE WILKERSON

Dr. Dalerie Wilkerson hails from Dallas, TX and she’s a former teacher at Dallas ISD. Currently employed by Parkland Health, she studied at Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine after receiving a BS Degree in Biology from the University of Texas at Arlington. A consummate professional, Dr. Dalerie is described as one of the most dedicated, knowledgeable and compassionate individuals you’ll ever meet. Her patients love and respect her because of “her exceptional medical expertise and compassionate patient care.” She has dedicated her career to diagnosing and treating a wide range of medical conditions while providing personalized healthcare services to her patients.

JACQUELINE FAIN

Today is her birthday. Jacqueline Fain works for Dallas County Elections – she knows the importance of voting and being informed about issues. A graduate of Allstate Business College, she attended James Madison High School in Dallas. She’s faithful, loving and supportive. Jacqueline loves to travel, shop, volunteer, play board games, cards and watch movies. She also loves spoken word. Jacqueline is an entrepreneur and community servant. A wife, mother and grandmother, she loves her family and she leads as a spiritually grounded and honorable matriarch. That smile says it all. She is a servant leader and her spirit exudes love.

PAT PARRISH

Pat Parrish is a DEIB Practitioner, Speaker, Diversity Equity & Inclusion Certified Professional, Strategic & Management Consultant, Talent Management Executive. The Founder and Managing Member at Parrish Business Service, LLC, Pat is a former consultant at Strategic Partnerships, Inc.; adjunct professor at Dallas College; Assistant Director of Business Diversity at North Texas Tollway Authority; Executive at the City of Dallas; and Enterprise Account Manager, Workforce Compliance & Diversity Solutions at PeopleFluent. A graduate of Bishop College and Leadership Dallas; she received an MBA in Human Resource Management and Masters in Management with emphasis on Public Administration from the University of Phoenix.

VIRGINIA MAGEE

Happy 80th birthday to Mrs. Virginia Magee

Virginia Magee hails from Newark, New Jersey where she attended Barringer High School. Talk about a diva! Virginia is a stylish, life-loving, spiritual and community conscious member of society. She’s compassionate, smart, beautiful and a joy to be around. A widow, mother and grandmother; Virginia loves her family and also has been a wonderful and loving person to many in the community and church. It is refreshing to see her involved in community events, like the National Council of Negro Women and the NAACP. She does more in a week than some 20, 40 and 60 years younger than she is. Virginia is such an inspiration!

RUBY D. HALL BAKER

Ruby D. Hall Baker moved to Dallas from Waco, Texas where she attended Carver High School. She later attended Paul Quinn College and Prairie View A&M University. She is very passionate about her alma mater, her community and her family. A loyal alumni and life member of the Paul Quinn College Alumni Association, Mrs. Ruby is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and a devoted community servant and volunteer. Talk about a beautiful spirit. She is a team player and a born leader. Her spirit matches her beautiful smile, loving personality and common sense life lessons.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DONYA CRADDOCK

Donya Craddock is high energy and totally committed! A co-founder of The Dock Bookshop & Dock Community, she hails from Omaha, NE where she attended Central High School. She studied Economics/History at Iowa State University and received her Masters of Business Administration Degree from the University of Phoenix. She studied at the College of Arts, Science and Technology as a foreign exchange student and she received her Texas Real Estate License. She has worked as Senior Investor Reporting Analyst Business Analyst at Nationstar Mortgage, and she has also enjoyed stints at First Horizon National Corporation and Commercial Federal Mortgage Corporation.

GWEN MASSEY

Gwen Massey, a graduate of Emmett Scott High School. Gwen is from Tyler, TX and she studied at Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler. The owner at Senior Care Finder, Gwen is committed to providing assistance to elders and their families who are looking for solutions to the challenges of caregiving. Gwen cares and her compassionate nature is comforting and exudes confidence and competence. A highly requested speaker on alternative living arrangements, Gwen made a difference in the lives of so many. Many are in need of alternative living arrangements, and Gwen can help at Senior Care Finder at 214-546-1935.

CONNIE HUNTER WILSON

Connie Hunter Wilson is a Dallas native and attended W.T. White High School before studying at Howard University and graduating from SMU. A member of Jack and Jill of America and Junior League of Dallas, Connie is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Spiritually grounded, she’s fun-loving, creative, smart and a proud mom who cherishes her family. Want an exquisite event planned where everyone feels special and there’s not an incomplete detail, you need Connie! People absolutely love this talented ball of energy with her vibrant smile and adorable spirit. She’s a joy to have around and she’s like sunshine on a cloudy day!

DENISE BUNKLEY

A graduate of Bishop Dunne Catholic School, Denise Bunkley went on to study at Southern Methodist University. She worked for almost two decades as a Public Affairs Producer at CBS 11 TXA 21 and she also worked as a Consumer Investigative Producer for NBC Universal. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, this award-winning journalist and Saints fan is a consummate professional. A public relations consultant and video producer, Denise is Bunkley Media! She’s also known for her spirit of community service and volunteerism. When Denise believes in you, she supports you unceasingly.