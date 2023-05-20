Superb Women: Dr. Linda D. Lee

Dr. Linda D. Lee s a holistic personal development consultant, author, and doctorate graduate of pastoral psychology, also known as, biblical counseling. She holds degrees in Christian leadership & community organization. She is the CEO and Founder of LL Media Group, LLC, Lee Coaching & Consulting, and editor-in-chief of PHENOMENAL OVERCOMER® magazine. Dr. Lee focuses on providing servant leadership in transforming her client’s mindset using emotional intelligence and sustainability plans. She is a voice for the voiceless and a professional certified life coach (PCLC), certified Christian mentor (CCM), certified Mental Health First Aider (CMHFA), international speaker, 5X best-selling author, eight published books, licensed and ordained minister, and marketplace Elder.
