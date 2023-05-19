Connect with us

Superb Women: Tasha Denise Speed

Tasha Denise Speed

Tasha Denise Speed is an entrepreneur, and her educational teaching business is called “Learning Tunes.” A graduate of David W. Carter High School, she received her BS degree in ED from Jarvis Christian University and Tasha is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Heroines of Jericho Society. She is an African American History Master-Teacher, a High School English I, Instructor, and Varsity Staff Coach of the Dazzling Dancing Pearls Drill Team, in the Private District of Village Technological Schools, in Duncanville, Texas. She provides alternative learning services to students diagnosed with learning difficulties, (i.e., ADHD/Autism, and Dyslexia), while offering Student Behavioral Management (SBM).

