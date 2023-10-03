Connect with us

Black Business: GlōGirl Cosmetics

GlōGirl Cosmetics

Tosca is the Founder of GlōGirl Cosmetics, Tosca worked for many years in the makeup industry. She started GlōGirl Cosmetics out of a need to see women with images and styles that I admired. From street chic to couture, beauty comes in so many shades and features. GlōGirl Cosmetics strives to celebrate and empower the diverse beauty of women and represent inclusive beauty on a global scale. This is a new age of beauty and the possibilities are limitless. Visit the website to shop and subscribe.

https://glogirlcosmetics.com/ email: contact@glogirlcosmetics.com

