Black Business: Sleep Ova

Sleep Ova, was launched in 2021 by CEO Chanel Dijon. This is a clothing brand specializing in luxury sleepwear for women. The company offers a range of sleepwear essentials, crafted from their signature fabric that provides a balance of luxury and comfort. Their pieces, including robes, tanks, button-down shirts, pants, and slippers, are designed to be versatile, allowing women to feel confident and stylish while lounging or sleeping. They make perfect Mother’s Day Gifts. Shop Sleep Ova on Amazon.com.
