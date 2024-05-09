Black Business: DAYO Women

DAYO Women is a clothing company designed to empower women through comfort and style. Yolanda White founded it, DAYO Women caters to the modern woman who wants to feel confident and relaxed at home. The focus is on loungewear essentials like pajamas, intimates, and everyday pieces that prioritize style and functionality. They achieve this through soft, natural fabrics, flattering silhouettes, and built-in features like pockets and support. Visit the website and sign up to the email for the latest.

Nationwide https://dayowomen.com/ (413) 544-6021 email: customerservice@dayowomen.com