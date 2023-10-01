Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: TMPL Self-Care for the Mandem

Published

TMPL

TMPL is a skincare brand that was created specifically for men of color. Adam & Raphael are the TMPL Co-Founders. They wanted to find products that were made to the highest quality with natural ingredients, and they wanted them to come from a brand that authentically spoke to Black men and understood our nuances. Their products are made with natural ingredients and are free from sulfates, parabens, and animal testing. TMPL offers a variety of products, including cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and face masks.

Visit the website to shop. https://www.tmpl.care/

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Diarrablu Clothing and Accessories Diarrablu Clothing and Accessories

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Diarrablu Clothing and Accessories

Diarrablu is a conscious contemporary lifestyle brand founded by Diarra Bousso in 2016. Born from Diarra daydreams. The brand is known for its luxurious,...

1 day ago
FAVR FAVR

Spotlight Story

Black Business: FAVR

By Rotimi FAVR is a skincare brand founded by actor and singer, Rotimi. The brand is known for its use of Dead Sea minerals...

2 days ago
OUI The People OUI The People

News

Black Business: OUI The People

Oui The People is a beauty brand that was founded in 2016 by Karen Young. The brand is known for its vegan, cruelty-free, and...

3 days ago
STZY Footwear STZY Footwear

Spotlight Story

Black Business: STZY Footwear

STZY [Strength Through Zeal & Youth] is a footwear brand that was founded in 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. They specialize in socks, and...

4 days ago
Advertisement