Black Business: TMPL Self-Care for the Mandem

TMPL is a skincare brand that was created specifically for men of color. Adam & Raphael are the TMPL Co-Founders. They wanted to find products that were made to the highest quality with natural ingredients, and they wanted them to come from a brand that authentically spoke to Black men and understood our nuances. Their products are made with natural ingredients and are free from sulfates, parabens, and animal testing. TMPL offers a variety of products, including cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and face masks.

Visit the website to shop. https://www.tmpl.care/