Bowie State University re-ups with Darrell Brooks

By HBCU Gameday Newswire

BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Clyde Doughty, Jr. has announced that men’s basketball coach Darrell Brooks has agreed to a two-year contract extension, continuing his leadership of the Bulldogs program through the 2024-25 season. Brooks is entering his 14th season at the helm of the program after being named the men’s head basketball coach in 2009.

“We are so very pleased that Coach Brooks will continue at the helm of our men’s basketball program,” said Doughty, Jr. “He has proven over the course of his career that not only is he a fine coach but an educator, advocator, ambassador, and positive role model who instills confidence in not only his student-athletes but all student-athletes within the department. I look forward to seeing him on the bench leading the mighty Bulldogs as we continue our race to excellence.”

Brooks has demonstrated great leadership while overcoming a number of challenges in the last two seasons at Bowie State, including having to navigate rebuilding a program under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-22 season, Brooks reached a career and program milestone when he became the all-time winningest coach in Bowie State men’s basketball program history after capturing his 200th career victory against Elizabeth City State on January 29, 2022.

“I appreciate the continued trust shown by President Breaux and VP Doughty in having me lead the men’s basketball program here at Bowie State,” added Brooks. “I am so thankful to God for bringing me to BSU as a freshman basketball player 49 years ago…this is home.”

Bowie State University is 208-169 in 14 seasons under Brooks, including a 126-87 conference mark. Brooks has posted at least 15 wins in 13 seasons throughout his tenure. In his tenure, Brooks has five Northern Division Championships as well as the 2013 and 2017 CIAA Tournament Championships and three NCAA Regional Tournament appearances, highlighted by a regional semifinal appearance in 2011.

Additionally, Brooks has been named the Bowie State Male Coach of the Year four times (2010-2011, 2011-2012, 2012-2013 and 2014-2015) and was voted CIAA Coach of the Year (2014-2015).