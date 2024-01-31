Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Super Bowl LVIII to feature former HBCU stars, coaches

The Super Bowl LVIII matchup features HBCU connections on both teams. Here are the former HBCU players and coaches involved.

Published

Special From HBCU Gameday Newswire
From – https://hbcugameday.com/
Reprinted – by Texas Metro News

The Super Bowl LVIII matchup is set in stone and there are several HBCU connections on both franchises who will meet in the game to decide this season’s NFL champion.

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl by knocking off the Baltimore Ravens at home 20-10 in Baltimore on Sunday. That means former Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams will be making his second appearance in the Super Bowl in as many seasons and looking for another ring. Williams had three tackles in the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens. He had 18 total tackles this season, defending five passes.

His teammate, former Howard defensive back Bryan Cook, is currently on injured reserve.



San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will be heading back to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. Hargrave finished Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with four tackles after compiling 44 tackles and seven sacks on the season.  The former South Carolina State star made his Super Bowl debut last year as he helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the NFC Championship before falling to the Chiefs. 

Beyond the players on the field, both the Chiefs and 49ers have members of their coaching staff with HBCU ties. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks served as the defensive coordinator for Johnson C. Smith and Savannah State in the 1990s, and spent one season as Savannah State head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the opposite sideline will be Terry Bradden Jr., an assistant defensive line coach for the Chiefs. Braden played his college football at Howard University and Tuskegee University and was a member of the Bethune-Cookman coaching staff previously.

Super Bowl LVIII is set for February 11, 2023. 

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

New NCAA rule changes could have Division II HBCUs playing on Week Zero New NCAA rule changes could have Division II HBCUs playing on Week Zero

News

New NCAA rule changes could have Division II HBCUs playing on Week Zero

BY CHRIS STEVENS The NCAA proposed one resolution that could affect the Division II HBCU football failed while passing another that is more encouraging. For...

January 16, 2024
HBCU Homecoming 2023 Attendance Tracker (1) HBCU Homecoming 2023 Attendance Tracker (1)

News

HBCU Homecoming 2023 Attendance Tracker

HBCUs experienced large crowds during homecoming football games in 2023. By Gerrell Wheeler HBCU homecoming season has ended and alumni and students packed their stadiums...

November 23, 2023
Howard Athletics Howard Athletics

News

Potential NIL bill negotiations fell apart after Senate committee members wanted to ‘jettison HBCUs’

BY HBCU SPORTS The chairwoman of a Senate committee responsible for handling issues related to collegiate athletics said the group could not agree on the...

October 20, 2023
HBCU Football season HBCU Football season

News

5 Takeaways from Week 7 of the HBCU Football season

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN We are in the home stretch of the HBCU football season, which means emotions are high as teams fight to keep themselves...

October 17, 2023
Advertisement