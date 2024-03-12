Mike Davis is out at Detroit Mercy

By HBCU Gameday Newswire

Former Indiana and Texas Southern head coach Mike Davis is now out at Detroit Mercy. University of Detroit Mercy (UDM) Director of Athletics Robert C. Vowels, Jr. announced on Thursday that the University and head men’s basketball coach Mike Davis have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.

Coach Davis recently completed his sixth year at UDM finishing with a record of 1-31 this season, 60-119 overall, 44-65 in conference play, and 412-360 for his entire career as head coach.

“On behalf of our entire community, I want to thank Coach Davis and his family for their dedication, commitment and competitive spirit he brought to Detroit Mercy,” Vowels said. “We wish the best for him and his family as his coaching journey continues.”

Davis coached this season without his son Antoine Davis, who ended his career at the school with the second most points in Division I men’s basketball history, trailing only Pete Maravich.

Mike Davis came to Detroit Mercy from Texas Southern University, where he spent six seasons building the Tigers into a perennial power in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with five postseason tournament appearances, including four NCAA Tournaments. For his efforts, he was named the SWAC Coach of the Year on three occasions. Texas Southern also had a team GPA of 3.0 and had four consecutive semesters of a perfect 1000 APR score.

Mike Davis left his mark at Texas Southern.

He posted a 115-89 (.564) record in six seasons at Texas Southern, including an 88-20 mark in conference play. His teams won four regular-season titles and four conference tournament championships advancing to four NCAA Tournaments. In his final season at the helm of TSU, the Tigers won their first-ever NCAA Tournament game defeating North Carolina Central in the First Four.

During his time in Houston, three Tigers were named the SWAC Player of the Year, a feat which had never occurred in the league and was the fourth-longest streak in the history of the NCAA. In addition, 11 earned All-League honors, three were tabbed the Defensive Players of the Year, two were selected the Newcomer of the Year and one was picked the Freshmen of the Year.

Mike Davis started his collegiate head-coaching career at Indiana University from 2000-06 after serving as an assistant coach for three seasons under legendary head coach and Hall-Of-Famer Bobby Knight.

At IU, he compiled a 115-79 record, 55-41 in the Big Ten, and led the Hoosiers to five postseason tournaments, including a run to the NCAA Championship game in 2002. Davis’ teams played some of their best basketball during the postseason tallying a 21-12 record in the month of March and a 7-4 NCAA Tournament mark.

